An 18+ SpongeBob SquarePants Rave Is Coming To Montreal & It Looks Ridiculous And Perfect
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?🍍🎶
If you grew up following the misadventures of the childish sea sponge on television, you might want to mark your calendar as Montreal's Corona Theatre is about to get hit with a wave of nostalgia. The Bikini Bottom Rave is meant for all now-adult SpongeBob SquarePants fans looking for a "dumb and fun" time.
You might have heard about the organizer Ka5sh, who's been touring the U.S. for the Shrek Rave since 2022.
No green ogre-themed rave has been confirmed for Montreal, but Ka5sh's second venture in celebration of Spongebob is coming to the city on March 10.
For one night this winter, you can wear goofy costumes or tropical swimsuits and step into the club-ified underwater world of the famous yellow sea creature.
You can expect to dance all night long with other ravers and reminisce about the good old days together.
General admission for this 18+ event is currently $32, but the price will go up to $38 once the first phase sells out.
Bikini Bottom Rave
Cost: $32
When: March 10. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show starts at 10 p.m.
Where: Corona Theatre, 2490, rue Notre-Dame O.