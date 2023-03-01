16 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal In March
A cabane à sucre festival, three-course dinner deals, and more!
It's the final stretch before spring — thank goodness! But that doesn't mean you have to wait indoors for temps to rise and the snow to melt. The worst is behind us and now it's time to make the most of the last bits of winter.
Our city has so much to offer, and even if it's still freezing, you can still find the motivation to get dressed and get out.
From outdoor activities to winter festivals and comfort food, here are 16 bucket list things to do in Montreal this March.
Get Childish At The 18+ SpongeBob SquarePants Rave
Cost: $38
When: March 10. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show starts at 10 p.m.
Where: Corona Theatre, 2490, rue Notre-Dame O.
Why You Should Go: For the first time ever, the Bikini Bottom Rave is coming to our city, and fans of the iconic squared sea sponge can expect a "dumb and fun" time.
Stuff Yourself At The Cabane À Sucre Festival In Verdun
Cost: Free to attend
When:
- Thursday, March 23, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, March 24, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Promenade Wellington, Verdun, Montreal
Why You Should Go: Montreal's "biggest maple street party" is coming back to town with festive music, tasty food, boozy drinks and, of course, maple taffy on snow.
Enjoy A 3-Course Table d'Hôte During Happening Gourmand
Price: $22 for brunch; $32, $42 or $52 for a three-course table d'hôte.
Where:
For dinner:
- Brasserie 701
- Bevo Bar + Pizzeria
- Kyo Bar Japonais
- Maggie Oakes
- Méchant Boeuf
- Modavie
- NELLi
- Pincette
- Taverne Gaspar
- Jacopo
- Vieux-Port Steakhouse
For brunch:
When: March 2 to April 2, 2023
Why You Need To Go: 11 Old Montreal restaurants are offering deals on three-course dinners for Happening Gourmand this year. Six have brunch deals. Grab your favourite person and enjoy a meal at one of the most popular restaurants in the city for a discount price.
Try A New Mediterranean BrunchA person holding up a mimosa at Café Améa in Montreal. Right: The brunch menu at Café Améa in Montreal. @mikechaar | MTL Blog
When: Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on February 11
Where: Améa Café, 1188, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Speaking of brunch, Améa Café has a new Mediterranean-inspired brunch menu that one MTL Blog writer said "sets a new downtown Montreal standard." You can also check out this MTL Blog list of the city's "unmissable Middle Eastern and Mediterranean brunch spots."
Catch The Saint Patrick's Day Parade
A participant in the 2013 edition of the Montreal Saint Patrick's Day parade.
Price: Free to attend
When: Sunday, March 19, at 12 p.m.
Where: Parade route TBD at the time of writing; usually on rue Sainte-Catherine.
Why You Should Go: Organizers are promising the kind of "full-scale parade" that defined pre-pandemic Saint Patrick's Day festivities.
Attend A Giant Vintage Home Decor & Craft Market
Cost: Free to attend
When: March 18 and 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Saint-Jean-Berchmans Church, 5945, rue Cartier, Montreal
Why You Should Go: Turquoise's Treasures free-to-attend mega pop-up market is back this month. You'll find retro home decor, furniture, jewelry, beauty products, plants and more.
Enjoy The Last Days Of Montréal en Lumière
Cost: Free to attend
When: Until March 5
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Why You Should Go: Nuit Blanche is over but you still have a few days to check out the winter festival downtown. You can view the full program here.
Go See An Exhibition At OASIS Immersion
Cost: General admission for Van Gogh Distorsion or Transformé is $32.19; $25.87 for students.
When:
- Van Gogh Distortion: March 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31.
- Transformé: March 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31.
Where: Oasis Immersion (inside the Palais des Congrès), 301, rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal
Why You Should Go: You can still experience the lights and the colours of the emotional Van Gogh exhibit this month.
Laugh It Up At A Comedy Show & Dinner
Courtesy of James Mancini
Cost: $65.99 (tickets include meal, tip and show access)
When: March 5, 2023, at 7 p.m.
Where: 1830, rue William, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Comics James Mancini, Jake Laxer, Vance Michel and Hadi Kubba are bringing their best bits to Mauvais Garçons in the heart of Griffintown this month for dinner, drinks and the best of the best of the Montreal comedy scene.
Go Snowshoeing At Parc Frédéric-Back
Cost: Free
When: Until March 5
Where: Frédéric-Back Park, 2345, rue Jarry E.
Why You Should Go: There are only a few days left to try the free winter activities offered at the park, including a snowshoe tour, kite flying and snow sculptures. You can borrow the necessary equipment for free.
Try A New Vegan Restaurant
Cost: You can check the menu here.
When: From 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Tuesday
Where: 5258, boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: Tula claims to be the city's only authentic plant-based Indian restaurant. It opened its doors on February 21 for take-out, on-site dinner, lunch, and soon, weekend brunch.
Watch A Family Movie At Cineplex
Cost: $2.99
When: Every Saturday until March 25
Where:
- Cinema Cineplex Kirkland, 3200, rue Jean-Yves, Kirkland, QC
- Cinema Cineplex Laval, 2800, avenue du Cosmodôme, Laval, QC
- Cinema Cineplex Odeon Brossard and VIP, 9350, boulevard Leduc, Brossard, QC
Why You Should Go: Cineplex Canada has announced the return of its Family Favourites deal, offering $2.99 tickets for select family movies this month.
Go On A Bookstore Crawl
Where: Bookstores across the city.
When: Whenever you feel like a long walk and a good read
Why You Need To Go: Montreal has tons of local bookstores tucked into charming old storefronts. From the city's busiest commercial areas to its quietest corners, here's where to find 10 of the best English-language bookshops in the city.
Check Out A 'Sexpo'People wearing body paint.@sexposition.qc | Instagram
Price: $15 pre-sale; $23 at the door
Where: Bain Mathieu, 2915, rue Ontario E.
When: March 25 to 26, 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Why You Need To Go: Bain Mathieu is hosting this "taboo-free" art show featuring body painting, model illustration and nude photography.
Go On An All-You-Can-Eat-Sushi Date
Price: Prices range from $25 to $40
Where: Seven of the best AYCE sushi restaurants in Montreal
When: AYCE hours vary by restaurant, but most offer lunch and dinner options
Why You Have To Go: Unlimited sushi in a limited timeframe? Challenge accepted.
Seek Out A 'Supreme Croissant'
Price: $9.50
Where: La Cave à Manger, 386, rue Saint-Paul E.
Why You Need To Go: You may have seen the viral "supreme croissant," also called a New York roll, on Tiktok. It consists of rolled croissant dough around a cream filling. You can find it here in Montreal at La Cave à Manger.