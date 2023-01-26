A 2000s Dance Party Is Coming To Montreal This February & It's Gonna Be A Y2K Utopia
It's about to get "hot in herre!" 🔥
If you grew up in the 2000s, odds are you got to get down to some pretty rad tunes. Well, you can totally re-live those moments and get a much-needed dose of nostalgia this February at a 2000s-themed dance party hosted by SUPER TASTE MTL.
"Another day, another drama. It's time to channel your best bad girl behaviour for the February 18, 2023, edition of Dance Party 2000," SUPER TASTE wrote on the event's Facebook page.
The event will take place at Bar Le Ritz in Montreal's Little Italy and tickets are on sale now for $14 plus taxes and fees. The event is a popular one and tends to always sell out, so it's best to get your hands on a set of tix while you still can.
The SUPER TASTE DJs will be playing one heck of a set with songs by 2000s icons including Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, The Black Eyed Peas, Kylie Minogue and Daft Punk, to name a few.
The event is reserved for those 18 years of age and older and will start at 11:00 p.m. and go on all the way to 3:00 a.m. It's important to note that no refunds will be given unless the date of the event is changed or cancelled.
