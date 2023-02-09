MTelus Is Hosting An Epic, Free Nuit Blanche Party With Kid Koala, Valaire & More
It will celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary and first in-person edition in two years.
Nuit Blanche in Montreal is all about roaming the city to sample the best of its arts and culture scenes — all for free. But sometimes, you may find an offering that makes you want to stick around for a while. This year's 23-hour bash at MTELUS may do just that.
To mark the 20th anniversary of the nocturnal arts festival, and its first in-person edition in two years, the downtown venue will host an all-night shindig with a line-up fit for the occasion.
Top performers, from Kid Koala and Lealani to Valaire, Choses Sauvages and Claudia Bouvette, will take to the stage, along with DJs Mr.Touré!, Vincent Lemieux, Audrey Bélanger and SHADYA, who will also play sets.
The February 25 party runs from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and you don't have to worry about tickets. Just come or go as you like.
You can check out the full Nuit Blanche program here.
Nuit Blanche x MTELUS
When: February 25, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Where: MTELUS, 59 rue Sainte-Catherine E.
Cost: Free