An 18-Year-Old Was Found Injured In A Parking Lot After A Drive-By Shooting In Montreal
There have been no arrests.
An 18-year-old man is recovering after a drive-by shooting in the Montreal borough of Saint-Léonard Wednesday night.
The incident occurred at around 11:10 p.m., when authorities received several 911 calls concerning gunshots on Place Bonpart near the intersection with rue Valdombre, Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc told MTL Blog.
Police arrived to find no victims or suspects, Dubuc continued. But they did find gunshot impact marks. Officers canvassed the areas and eventually found the 18-year-old a few blocks away in a parking lot on rue Bélanger near boulevard Lacordaire. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.
According to the spokesperson, police currently suspect the victim was walking down the street when "one or many" suspects passed in a vehicle and fired in his direction. He then fled the scene. Investigators are set to meet with him Thursday morning.
Police had erected perimeters on Bonpart and Valdombre and Bélanger and Lacordaire but lifted both by 5 a.m. Thursday, Dubuc said.
Officers were in the process Thursday morning of going door-to-door to collect information from potential witnesses and search for surveillance footage.
The investigation is ongoing.
