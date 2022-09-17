An Afro-Vegan Festival Is Coming To Montreal With Plant-Based Dishes & Cooking Demos
The Afro-Vegan Festival is taking over Parc Jean-Drapeau tomorrow.
Calling all plant-based lovers looking to add some spice into their lives! On September 18, the first edition of Montreal's Afro-Vegan Festival is taking over Parc Jean-Drapeau to celebrate local African culture with a focus on plant-based lifestyles.
From Senegal, Gambia, to the Caribbean and beyond, you will be able to embark on an exotic culinary trip and taste sweet and savoury meals made by five different Black-owned plant-based vendors.
Several artisans will be selling products, including clothes, bags, fans, shoes, organic cosmetics, afro hair accessories, paintings and even "superfood" blends for your smoothies.
In addition to serving a delectable menu, this event promoting afro-veganism gives you the opportunity to deepen your vision of the environment by talking to professionals and discovering alternative health practices such as naturopathy, massage therapy and Afro yoga.
There will be four cooking demonstrations so you can get a grasp on African meat-free cooking and work some of that magic in your own kitchen. At the farmer's market, you will be able to get fresh fruits and vegetables grown on the Island of Montreal according to organic standards.
On top of all that, the musical lineup is composed of four DJs aiming to bring some tropical heat to the dance floor, including DJ Reign, DJ Ju!ce, KidCrayola and Bobby Payne B2B Jerry Magic.
There will be a play area, a colouring workshop and face painting for the younger festival-goers.
Montreal's Afro-Vegan Festival
Price: $16.50 (Free for kids under 12 years old)
When: September 18, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: Pavillion de la Jamaïque, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC