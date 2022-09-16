Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau Is Hosting A Colourful End-Of-Summer Party With Top DJs
Tickets are still available for under $25.
You can get a taste of Ibiza island life in Montreal this weekend. One of the world-famous "All Day I Dream Of Endless Summer" parties fueled by electronic dance music, colourful deco and positive vibes is taking over Parc Jean-Drapeau on September 17. Top international artists Lee Burridge, Lost Desert, Tim Green and Double Touch will take the stage as part of the Off-Piknic bash, from 4 to 10 p.m.
Tickets are available on a rolling basis. Right now, general admission goes for $21.74. When those sell out, the price of last chance tickets will rise to $26.09.
For those wanting an extra special experience, VIP tickets are available for $69 and offer quick entry to the party, an exclusive terasse and bar, and private bathrooms. You can also get bottle service on-site with a clear view of the main stage.
The All Day I Dream parties take place around the world, from Brooklyn to Ibiza, and have become an iconic house music event led by producer and veteran DJ Lee Burridge. Burridge is known for his emotive tunes and ability to connect with the dancefloor. His parties are known for their bright aesthetic and for attendees feeling upbeat when they leave.
So you don't just have to dream of an endless summer, celebrating this weekend could keep one going inside you even after the weather changes.
All Day I Dream Of Endless Summer
When: September 17, 4:00 p.m.
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau, 1, circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Cost: $21.74 General Admission, $26.09 Last Chance, $69.58 VIP