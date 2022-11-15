An Earthquake Shook The Montreal Area Monday Night So Of Course People Won't Shut Up On Twitter
Did you feel it?
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake rattled the Montreal area at around 9:23 p.m. Monday night, Earthquakes Canada reports. The federal agency approximates the epicentre was 26 kilometres north of the city near the suburb of Terrebonne at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The earthquake was "strongly felt" but there have been no reports of damage, the Earthquakes Canada report continues.
As of the time of writing Tuesday morning, the agency had received a total of 1,518 reports from people who had felt the tremor. The reports were concentrated in Montreal and Laval and on the North Shore, but also came from as far as Mont-Tremblant in the north and Beauharnois in the south.
The approximate location of the November 14 earthquake epicentre.Earthquakes Canada
Of course, people immediately took to Twitter to share their reactions and lay their claim to the collective experience. Among the countless "was that an earthquake?!" tweets there were also a handful of actually funny comments.
\u201cCancel school and work. We need to rebuild. \ud83d\ude4f #Montreal #earthquake\u201d— Joseph (@Joseph) 1668479774
\u201cUn s\u00e9isme a frapp\u00e9 Laval et la Rive-Nord de Montr\u00e9al. \n\nACHETEZ VOTRE T-SHIRT\n\n*Quantit\u00e9 Limit\u00e9\n\n#tremblementdeterre #QcNouvelles\u201d— Charles Boudreau (@Charles Boudreau) 1668486084
Southern Quebec is no stranger to the occasional quake.
Just this past July, two small tremors lightly shook the Laurentides region.
There have been larger earthquakes, too. Earthquakes Canada keeps a list of all the quakes with a magnitude of 5 or greater that have hit the Montreal area. The last one, a magnitude 5.0, struck on June 23, 2010. The largest of the last 100 years was the 5.6-magnitude quake on September 5, 1944.
The largest known quake to hit Montreal since European settlement had a magnitude that Earthquakes Canada estimates was 5.8. It took place on September 16, 1732.
