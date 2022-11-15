Environment Canada Has Issued A Snowfall Warning For Parts Of Southern Quebec
Montreal is expected to get its first major snowfall on November 16. The rest of the province is set to be just as snow-filled, if not more. Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings for several regions.
Between 10 and 25 centimetres could fall in some parts of central and southeastern Quebec, according to the federal weather agency.
The areas subject to warnings include:
- Beauce
- Charlevoix
- Drummondville - Bois-Francs
- Eastern Townships
- Mauricie
- Montmagny - L'Islet
- The Quebec City area
- Témiscouta
EnviroCan is urging the public to adjust their driving as road conditions change. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," the text of the weather warning states.
Additionally, a special weather statement is in effect for Montreal, the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Lachute, Matane, Mont-Tremblant, and Vaudreuil areas, where between five and 10 centimetres of snow could fall.
