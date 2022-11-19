Environment Canada Has Issued A Snowfall Warning For These Regions Across Quebec
Did fall even happen?!
In addition to Montreal receiving its first snowfall of the season, Quebec as a whole got nearly 50 centimetres of snow last weekend — proving that winter is returning with one heck of a vengeance. Well, it appears as if the snowy conditions aren't going anywhere as Environment Canada issued a few weather alerts for various parts of the province, including a snowfall, and snow squall warning.
EnviroCan issued a snowfall warning for Anticosti, Forillon National Park, Gaspé, Percé, Grande-Vallée and Sainte-Anne-des-Monts regions of Quebec where "close to 15 centimetres of snow is expected on Sunday."
Although the cold and snowy weather is expected to improve Monday morning, conditions are going to get really gnarly, really fast. Northwesterly winds are expected to develop late in the day Sunday, which could cause visibility to be greatly reduced in local areas.
Considering rapidly accumulating snow could make travel over some locations very difficult, the federal weather department is urging the public to "adjust [their] driving with changing road conditions."
A snow squall warning is also expected for the Témiscamingue area of Quebec starting Saturday afternoon all the way into the evening. "Under the snowsquall bands, visibilities will be greatly reduced and the heavy snow will rapidly accumulate," EnviroCan said.
Conditions are currently favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could lead to intense snow, winds and near zero visibilities. Travel during this time may be extremely hazardous due to the sudden changes in weather.
Stay safe out there this weekend!