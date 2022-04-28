Quebec's Minimum Wage Is Going Up May 1
The lowest wage earners will get 75 cents more per hour.
Quebecers receiving the lowest hourly salaries will start seeing a higher number on their paycheck after this weekend. The province's minimum wage will rise from $13.50 to $14.25 as of May 1. The 75-cent increase will impact nearly 301,100 workers.
The Ministry of Labour, Employment, and Social Solidarity announced the change in January, which also impacts employees who receive tips, boosting their base pay by 60 cents to $11.40 an hour.
Seasonal workers, like those who help harvest strawberries and raspberries, will see a 22-cent increase in their salary, which goes up to $4.23 and $1.13 per kilogram.
“On the one hand, we want the most vulnerable employees to be better paid to increase their purchasing power and reduce poverty. On the other hand, we want to ensure that this increase respects the financial ability of businesses to pay,” Labour Minister Jean Boulet said in a press release.
The wage increase takes inflation into account. The Labour Ministry estimates the purchasing power of impacted employees will rise by 2.96%.
Minimum wage earners in the province will now make 5.56% more annually. On average, they'll get around $1,406.25 more gross income per year if they work 37.5 hours a week for 50 weeks.