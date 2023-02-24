cineplex canada

Cineplex Theatres Across Canada Are Screening 4 Movies For Just $2.99 In March

Here are the four family movies you can catch!🍿

Staff Writer
Cinema Cineplex in Laval.

Meunierd | Dreamstime.com

It's still icy cold outside — spring where the hell are you? — so you might prefer to spend your weekends indoors watching Netflix. We don't blame you. But because a film is always better on a huge screen with a side of buttery popcorn, Cineplex Canada has announced the return of its Family Favourites deal, offering $2.99 tickets for select family movies.

The promotion will run every Saturday from February 25 to March 25 at participating cinemas. The first screening will start at 11:30 a.m.

Here's the full program:

  • February 25: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • March 4: Charlotte’' Web – 50th Anniversary
  • March 11: Black Adam
  • March 18: PAW Patrol: The Movie
  • March 25: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
DC's Black Adam seems to be the best pick for grownups who aren't big fans of cartoons.

The Cineplex cinemas near Montreal participating in the promotion for the screening on February 25 are:

  • Cinema Cineplex Kirkland,
  • Cinema Cineplex Laval,
  • and Cinema Cineplex Odeon Brossard and VIP
The complete list of participating theatres across Canada is online.

More information about the following screenings is forthcoming.

Family Favourites At Cineplex

Cost: $2.99 +tax

When: Every Saturday from February 25 to March 25

Where:

  • Cinema Cineplex Kirkland, 3200, rue Jean-Yves, Kirkland, QC
  • Cinema Cineplex Laval, 2800, ave du Cosmodôme, Laval, QC
  • Cinema Cineplex Odeon Brossard and VIP, 9350, boulevard Leduc, Brossard, QC

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Charlotte Hoareau
Staff Writer
Charlotte Hoareau is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused in things to do in Montreal and Montreal weather. She is based in Montreal, Quebec.
