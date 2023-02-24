Cineplex Theatres Across Canada Are Screening 4 Movies For Just $2.99 In March
Here are the four family movies you can catch!🍿
It's still icy cold outside — spring where the hell are you? — so you might prefer to spend your weekends indoors watching Netflix. We don't blame you. But because a film is always better on a huge screen with a side of buttery popcorn, Cineplex Canada has announced the return of its Family Favourites deal, offering $2.99 tickets for select family movies.
The promotion will run every Saturday from February 25 to March 25 at participating cinemas. The first screening will start at 11:30 a.m.
Here's the full program:
- February 25: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- March 4: Charlotte’' Web – 50th Anniversary
- March 11: Black Adam
- March 18: PAW Patrol: The Movie
- March 25: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
The Cineplex cinemas near Montreal participating in the promotion for the screening on February 25 are:
- Cinema Cineplex Kirkland,
- Cinema Cineplex Laval,
- and Cinema Cineplex Odeon Brossard and VIP
More information about the following screenings is forthcoming.
Family Favourites At Cineplex
Cost: $2.99 +tax
When: Every Saturday from February 25 to March 25
Where:
- Cinema Cineplex Kirkland, 3200, rue Jean-Yves, Kirkland, QC
- Cinema Cineplex Laval, 2800, ave du Cosmodôme, Laval, QC
- Cinema Cineplex Odeon Brossard and VIP, 9350, boulevard Leduc, Brossard, QC
