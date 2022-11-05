Shania Twain Ticket Prices Are Expensive AF & These Fan Reactions Are A Total Mood
"Man, I feel like a (broke) woman!" 🤠
Shania Twain announced her Queen Of Me tour last week and tickets officially went on sale Friday, November 4. Well, when fans signed onto Ticketmaster to score themselves some tix for the queen of country music, Ticketmaster's prices were enough to send many fans online to share how they really felt — and they didn't hold back.
While Shania hasn't embarked on a tour this massive in a while, it's evident she may be making up for lost time considering her ticket prices for her shows are absolutely bonkers — and we mean bonkers. The singer is expected to perform at the Bell Centre in Montreal on June 18, 2023, and ticket prices are as much as $5,000.
Fans are calling out resellers for hiking up the prices to such inordinate amounts and continue to wonder how this action is allowed. However, if you want an average run-of-the-mill seat, you're still gonna have to dish out an arm and a leg.
A decent floor ticket will set you back almost $450 and a seat in the reds will cost you on average $250 — or up to $400 for a verified resell ticket. Yikes!
Considering many of Shania's fans have been waiting for like...ever to see her, it's understandable that many were feeling all the feels with the cost of tickets.
\u201c@ShaniaTwain these ticket prices are a bit out of hand but I got mine anyways queen \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Shania Twain \ud83d\udc8e\ud83d\udc8e\ud83d\udc8e (@Shania Twain \ud83d\udc8e\ud83d\udc8e\ud83d\udc8e) 1667584495
\u201cLOL THE TICKET PRICES FOR SHANIA TWAIN\n\n$260.95, $200.95, $160.95, $100.95. $70.95\n\nNope! Not happening idk if I\u2019ll ever be able to afford a concert again\u201d— aimee\ud83c\udf3b (@aimee\ud83c\udf3b) 1666966433
\u201cMy son wanted to go to the Shania Twain concert until we saw the prices. The cheapest tickets were too pricey lol\u201d— Pamela Bernard Toney \ud83d\udc51\ud83d\udc78\ud83c\udffb (@Pamela Bernard Toney \ud83d\udc51\ud83d\udc78\ud83c\udffb) 1667660578
\u201cThe ticket prices for @ShaniaTwain are so extreme you can\u2019t sit anywhere close for less than $400 a ticket I\u2019m so sad \ud83e\udd72 I have no money \ud83e\udd72\u201d— kristen (@kristen) 1667572477
\u201cBloody adore @ShaniaTwain but cannot justify the prices of tickets! \ud83d\ude29 we wanted to go as it\u2019ll be exactly one year since my mum passed & she also adored Shania & seen her in concert but we just can\u2019t do it. \ud83d\ude29\u201d— \ud835\udd75\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd93\ud835\udd8e\ud835\udd88\ud835\udd8a. (@\ud835\udd75\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd93\ud835\udd8e\ud835\udd88\ud835\udd8a.) 1667639816
\u201cFuck scalpers, tickets to @ShaniaTwain in Toronto are outrageous.\ud83d\ude2d Look at those resale prices! Guess I\u2019m not going to this one.\u201d— Kate Tigchelaar (@Kate Tigchelaar) 1667571978
\u201c@Nada_Nuff_ @ShaniaTwain Wow ticket prices!!!!! Guess she\u2019s making up for lost time and trying to restock the cupboards!\u201d— Nada Nuff | \ud83e\udd84 (@Nada Nuff | \ud83e\udd84) 1667314922
\u201cHow out of touch with reality is a musician who charges $500+ for tickets to her show?! Really disappointed that @ShaniaTwain tickets are such outlandish prices like this. My wife is a big fan, but spending $300+ for just for LAWN tix is ridiculous.\u201d— Mike Winchell (@Mike Winchell) 1667574214
\u201cLindsay & I looking at ticket prices to see @ShaniaTwain \ud83d\ude05\u201d— C (@C) 1667510193
