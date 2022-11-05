Search on MTL Blog

Shania Twain Ticket Prices Are Expensive AF & These Fan Reactions Are A Total Mood

"Man, I feel like a (broke) woman!" 🤠

Shania Twain Queen Of Me Tour promo photo, Right: Shania Twain Queen Of Me tour ticket prices.

@shaniatwain | Instagram, Ticketmaster

Shania Twain announced her Queen Of Me tour last week and tickets officially went on sale Friday, November 4. Well, when fans signed onto Ticketmaster to score themselves some tix for the queen of country music, Ticketmaster's prices were enough to send many fans online to share how they really felt — and they didn't hold back.

While Shania hasn't embarked on a tour this massive in a while, it's evident she may be making up for lost time considering her ticket prices for her shows are absolutely bonkers — and we mean bonkers. The singer is expected to perform at the Bell Centre in Montreal on June 18, 2023, and ticket prices are as much as $5,000.

Fans are calling out resellers for hiking up the prices to such inordinate amounts and continue to wonder how this action is allowed. However, if you want an average run-of-the-mill seat, you're still gonna have to dish out an arm and a leg.

A decent floor ticket will set you back almost $450 and a seat in the reds will cost you on average $250 — or up to $400 for a verified resell ticket. Yikes!

Considering many of Shania's fans have been waiting for like...ever to see her, it's understandable that many were feeling all the feels with the cost of tickets.

