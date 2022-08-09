Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Avril Lavigne Hung Out With Drake, Shania Twain & More & It's The Most Canadian Thing Ever

It's the 2000s all over again.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Avril Lavigne hanging out with Drake, Fefe Dobson and Shania Twain.

@avrillavigne | Instagram

Avril Lavigne is making us feel all the feels after hanging out with Canadian icons Drake, Shania Twain, Fefe Dobson and Nelly Furtado.

The 'Sk8er Boi' singer posted a series of pics to her Instagram this weekend in what can only be best described as the most Canadian post ever.

Avril along with 'Take Me Away' singer Fefe Dobson shared the love while attending Drake's Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto on Saturday, August 6.

The rapper also shared Avril's post to his Instagram Stories captioning the shot with "dreeeeaaamy," which is exactly how the whole scenario feels to those of us who remember the trio all rising to fame in the early 2000s — giving us all a much-needed dose of nostalgia.

Avril Lavigne, Drake and Fefe Dobson posing for a picture.Avril Lavigne, Drake and Fefe Dobson posing for a picture.@champagnepapi | Instagram

The Canadian hangouts didn't stop there — Avril also shared a pic with country legend Shania Twain. The duo seemingly met up backstage at the 2022 Boots & Hearts Music Festival at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro, Ontario.

Shania closed out the multi-day country music fest and while Twain's set was the weekend highlight, the pic of her and Avril is certainly a close second.

Avril and Fefe later attended Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball Tour in Toronto where they met up with Victoria, BC native Nelly Furtado. Mhm, it just got a whole lot more Canadian.

Avril shared an adorable selfie with her and Nelly on her Instagram, while Spoke Entertainment posted a shot of the Canadian trio backstage and we're totally living for this moment.

With so many Canadian hangouts, it's only fair to wonder if there are any collaborations coming soon. Fingers crossed!

