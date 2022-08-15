Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
tennis montreal

Daniil Medvedev Got Face To Face With Someone Who Called Him A 'Loser' In Montreal

A video shared by a fan account shows the tennis player turn around to talk to the heckler.

Professional tennis player Daniil Medvedev

Professional tennis player Daniil Medvedev

Zhukovsky | Dreamstime

A video circulating on social media shows tennis player Daniil Medvedev walking right up to a heckler who called him a "loser." The incident purportedly occurred following Medvedev's defeat against Nick Kyrgios in Montreal on August 10.

In the clip shared by a Twitter fan account, we can see the Russian athlete turning around to confront the person who disrespected him as he was leaving the competition.

Security staff came between the competitor and the jeerer but it doesn't appear any physical interaction occurred. Other people in the crowd shout for the man to apologize. The interaction lasted less than one minute.

Medvedev's opponent, Nick Kyrgios, responded on Twitter and denounced the lack of empathy demonstrated by the heckler. While many took his side in the comments, others criticized Medvedev for taking it too seriously.

The same Twitter account offered a translation of Medvedev's supposed response in Russian to the incident during a press conference.

"It doesn't matter, after the match, during the tournament, on the street or at home – if someone laughs at me, I will answer," the player reportedly said.

"I came up and asked: 'What's the problem? Why do you say that? Don't do that.'"

"The surrounding people asked him to apologize. But it doesn't matter. I won't let anyone shout nasty things at me, I won't keep silent and I won't pass by. His father bothered me the most. When I approached his son, he also started saying nasty things to me."

The athlete is said to have concluded by promising to raise his own children differently.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...