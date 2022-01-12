Trending Topics

Money
quebec jobs

The 25 'Best Places To Work In Canada' In 2022 Were Revealed & Half Have Openings In MTL

According to Glassdoor.

Songquan Deng | Dreamstime

Looking for a new job? Well, you're in luck. Glassdoor just revealed its Best Places to Work in Canada this year and half of the companies on the list currently have open positions in Montreal.

This ranking is based on employees ratings. "Unlike other workplace awards, winners are determined based on feedback from those who know the company best — the employees."

The top-rated employers this year come from a range of different industries, including tech, cities, and banking.

Here are the top 25 companies to work for in Canada this year according to Glassdoor:

  1. Dell Technologies
  2. Keg Restaurants
  3. Roche
  4. Ciena
  5. Google
  6. Cisco Systems
  7. Fortinet
  8. Desjardins
  9. SAP
  10. Jazz Aviation
  11. D2L
  12. Export Development Canada
  13. McElhanney
  14. City of Mississauga Canada
  15. eXp Realty
  16. Microsoft
  17. Long View Systems
  18. Ville de Montréal
  19. Rio Tinto
  20. Thomson Reuters
  21. National Bank of Canada
  22. Salesforce
  23. Enbridge
  24. Levio
  25. Apple

Last year, Google ranked first place with a rating of 4.5. This year, Google's rating dropped to 4.3 (#4) and Dell Technologies took the gold medal for top employer in the country with a rating of 4.4. Apple had a huge drop from 2021 to 2022, falling 21 spots to #25.

According to a press release, tech is considered the "top industry" in Canada this year, which 12 tech companies making the 2022 ranking.

Of the winning 25 employers, 14 have open positions listed for Montreal on Glassdoor — one even literally is Montreal, well at least Ville de Montréal. Here are the companies with job openings in our city:

These companies are looking for all kinds of different positions, so they may just have the perfect one waiting for you!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

