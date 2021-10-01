Don't Expect More News About A Montreal Baseball Team Any Time Soon
Are we getting closer to getting a team in Montreal? Or is it all just a dream?
The Montreal Baseball Group, the folks behind the push to bring back a Montreal baseball team, have announced that they won't be making any more announcements about the baseball project any time soon.
"We must continue our approach with rigour until we are able to share a complete and inclusive vision that will elicit the support of the community," Stephen Bronfman explained.
The group was expected to make an announcement regarding baseball in Montreal on November 7.
This past week, the president of the Tampa Bay Rays said that the team would install a sign during the MLB playoffs to promote the sister cities project between the Rays and Montreal.
The Rays have since backed out of the plan and the president issued an apology.