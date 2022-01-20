Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

MLB Has Crushed Montreal & Tampa Bay's 'Sister City' Baseball Dream

The split-season plan that might've brought Major League Baseball back to Montreal was just thrown a major curveball.

Associate Editor
MLB Has Crushed Montreal & Tampa Bay's 'Sister City' Baseball Dream
Eric Broder Van Dyke | Dreamstime

The dream of a "sister city" baseball team shared by Montreal and Tampa Bay has officially been crushed by Major League Baseball's executive council.

The council rejected the plan on Thursday — around two-and-a-half years after giving the Tampa Bay Rays permission to explore the idea in 2019.

The concept would have seen the Rays split their time between Tampa Bay and Montreal, which the Journal de Montréal described as a "marriage of the Expos and the Rays" with shared custody. The plan involved building two new stadiums — one in the Tampa Bay area and one in Montreal.

In September, Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman even announced that the Rays would be unveiling a "Tampa Bay-Montreal" graphic at Tropicana Field, the team's home stadium, to promote the project during the MLB playoffs. But he abruptly backtracked after facing backlash from fans.

In October, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation put up a giant billboard outside Tropicana Field warning that "Montréal won't pay for your new stadium."

The federation's Quebec director, Renaud Brossard, said in a statement, "the Rays are welcome to play in Montreal, but Quebec taxpayers aren't going to pay for a new stadium."

Updates on the "sister city" plan subsided in November when the Montreal Baseball Group, the folks behind the push to bring back a Montreal baseball team, said they wouldn't be making any more announcements about the baseball project any time soon.

“We must continue our approach with rigour until we are able to share a complete and inclusive vision that will elicit the support of the community,” said Stephen Bronfman, who has been leading the charge to bring Major League Baseball back to the city.

However, it now looks like Bronfman and his team will have to go a different route in order to give Montreal another chance at a baseball team.

"With the split-season plan no longer an option, the Rays’ future is unclear beyond the expiration of their use agreement at Tropicana Field following the 2027 season," said MLB's Adam Berry.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Quebec COVID-19 Hospitalizations Have Finally Gone Down After Climbing For Weeks

Legault is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

In its January 20 report, Quebec reported a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time in weeks. There were a total of 3,411 COVID-19 hospital patients, 14 fewer than the day before. 285 people were in intensive care — that number remained unchanged.

The January 20 daily report comes as the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) releases its latest hospital occupancy projections. The institute noted that though hospitalizations are still high, they seem to have plateaued between January 8 and 14.

Keep Reading Show less

Desjardins Is Hiring Call Centre Agents In Montreal & You Can Make $22.46/Hour Without Experience

Jobs are also available in other parts of Quebec.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Whether you're looking for a career change or simply looking for a new professional challenge, the Desjardins Group is currently hiring call center agents in Montreal — and the wage starts at $22.46 per hour.

The job consists of helping clients by answering calls, advising them and building customer loyalty. According to the job listing, the main goal is "understanding the needs of members and clients" by offering them a "unique" and "personalized experience."

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Rent Prices Are On The Rise — Here's What Rent Costs In 11 Popular Neighbourhoods

The difference between the most and least expensive neighbourhoods is around $500 per month!

Marc Bruxelles | Dreamstime

Montreal rent prices have been on the rise for months — and a new report from rental platform liv.rent shows the trend continuing into 2022 with the average price of a one-bedroom rental reaching $1,300 in January.

That's a record high since August 2021. It also means rent in the city is up $64 since December when prices took a dip, averaging $1,236 a month.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Sushi Lovers Were Ranked 11th 'Most Sushi-Crazed' In The World

Vancouver ranked first place.

@jeanniesfood | Instagram

Warning: This article may make you hungry. If so, check out our list of 8 sushi spots you have to try at least once.

Walking around the city, it feels as though you can find a sushi place on every corner. Why, you may ask? Let's face it, there are tons of Montreal sushi lovers out there.

Keep Reading Show less