The Tampa Bay Rays Are Unveiling A Graphic That Includes Montreal In Their Stadium
The Rays might play some baseball games in Montreal.
During a segment on the "This Week In Rays Baseball" podcast, Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman confirmed that the team will unveil a "Tampa Bay-Montreal" sign in its stadium during the MLB playoffs.
"For the postseason, we're gonna add a sign in the right-field foul territory with a very simple Tampa Bay-Montreal graphic," Silverman said.
"With the eyes of baseball on us this October, we want that visible symbol of our plan and our excitement for it."
Plans for a sister-city project with the Tampa Bay Rays have been in the works for quite some time. In 2019, the MLB reportedly granted permission to the Rays to possibly play some of their games in Montreal.
The sister-city plan will allow the team to play some games in Montreal while exploring the possibility of a new stadium, ESPN reported.
"We are making progress both here and in Montreal," Silverman added.
"I'm very encouraged by the conversations we're having. It's about a connection with Montreal. Montreal, to us, is the best city to partner with."