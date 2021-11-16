Early Black Friday Deals You Can Score In Quebec & Across Canada Right Now
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, plenty of shops are offering up deals and discounts right now.
From fashion and beauty to electronics and home decor, you can save a good chunk of money — especially if you're planning on taking advantage of these sales during your holiday shopping.
While you can find some awesome Black Friday deals specifically in Montreal, there are a bunch of brands offering even bigger discounts that you won't want to miss.
Adidas
Adidas Canada is having an early Black Friday sale and you can save up to 40% off sitewide. The catch is you have to sign up and be logged in to use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada has deals during the entire month of November and some of them go fast, so we recommend checking back often. You can also check out Amazon's gift guides in preparation for the holidays.
Aosom
Save an extra 10% off select furniture and home goods at Aosom using the code BLACK10.
Best Buy Canada
Best Buy is one of the most popular stores that Canadians shop at during Black Friday and you can already find great deals on electronics. What's great about their early deals is that they'll refund you the difference if the items you buy go lower in price later on.
Canadian Tire
You can already get up to 85% off kitchen items, 60% off tools and 50% off vacuums on Canadian Tire's website before Black Friday weekend.
Clearly
Using the code FRIDAY40, you can get up to 80% off frames and 40% off lenses with free shipping over $50.
Coach Outlet
Starting right now, you can save 70% on a variety of purses and accessories from Coach with free shipping on all orders.
ENDY
Black Friday is the perfect time to save on more splurge-worthy items like a new mattress, and ENDY has a 10% savings on all their bedding products.
IKEA
The massive furniture and home goods store is having a month-long event that's all about sustainability including a sell-back program, donations, workshops and an additional 25% off as-is products from November 26 to 29 for members.
iRobot
Now until November 18, you can save up to $480 on select Roombas and other home helpers.
Linen Chest
Pre-Black Friday deals are on now until November 24 and you can save up to 70% on bedding, home decor and more. The discount is already applied and no promo code is required. You can browse their 2021 holiday gift guide if you need some inspiration.
Michael Kors
Right now, you can get a sneak peek into some of the Black Friday sale items with bags that are a whopping $419 off plus deals on shoes, watches and other accessories.
Microsoft Canada
If you're in need of a new laptop, you can shop Microsoft's early Black Friday deals on PCs up to $720 off.
Nespresso
You can currently save over $100 on select Nespresso machines, including the Limited Edition Vertuo Next ($99) and the Vertuo Next Deluxe ($149).
Nordstrom Canada
For a limited time, you can get up to 40% off items in stores and online for women, men, kids and home, from all kinds of brands.
Old Navy Canada
You can already find some awesome deals at Old Navy including cozy matching family PJs and loads of winter wear. You can try your hand at these Old Navy shopping hacks to save even more this time of year.
Our Place
Right now you can get the bestselling Always Pan for $125 (originally $195) or the Dinner For 4 bundle for $250 (originally $385).
Sheertex
The Montreal-based hosiery brand makes tights and accessories out of a really unique fabric that's "nearly indestructible" and you can save up to 50% sitewide today.
Silk Maison
With code BFR30, you can get 30% off dresses, pyjamas, coats and more (including these gorgeous silk pillowcases). Although sale items are excluded, you can still find clearance items up to 70% off.
The Source
The Source has a ton of early Black Friday deals but what will be on sale varies from day to day leading up to the major shopping event. Right now, you can score $150 off a Fitbit and $70 off noise-cancelling headphones. If you buy an item now but the price drops even further before December 1, they'll refund you the difference.
Staples Canada
Right now, you can save up to 50% on laptops, computer accessories and even cell phones.