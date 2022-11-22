There’s No Jollibee In Montreal, But A Hip Filipino Spot Has Recreated Its Menu
They’re calling it their La Jolli menu, and you can grab loads of cocktails with it.
While Quebec waits for the Filipino fast food chain Jollibee to open up locations in the province, one local Montreal Filipino restaurant is serving up its menu.
Having launched the menu in one form or another at places like Junior and Le Petit Vibe when he cooked there, chef Ryan Joshua opened his own spot, Tadhana, earlier this year in Westmount — a modern Filipino concept offering tapas-style lunches and dinners. Now he’s exploring the whole Jollibee menu, saying it’s there to stay.
It’s got all of the classics, like Filipino spaghetti with cheddar cheese, sweet tomato sauce and beef hot dogs; hamburger steaks and yum burgers; fried chicken platters with rice and gravy, fiesta palabok (rice noodles topped with shrimp); all the sides like mac salad and mashed potatoes, and peach mango pie for dessert.
“It’s pretty close, but we do it our way,” Joshua said. “We’re just trying to give that taste of Jollibee until they get here.”
Fans of the chain, he says, will enjoy some tweaks, like the yum burger being made smash style or how the fried chicken’s got a lemon-pepper flavour to it.
However, a big difference from Jollibee is that you can drink a bunch of signature Filipino- inspired cocktails that Tadhana is serving, like pina coladas made with ube, pacmans with tequila and coconut cream, and calamansi lemonade with vodka.
“It’s a big thing in the Philippines, it’s something you eat when you’re a kid,” Joshua says about Jollibee’s popularity. In his view, the chain’s popularity is due to how it caters to Filipinos with dishes they’ve grown up with.
If you haven’t tried it before, Joshua says this is the next best thing, if not the next better thing. The menu’s currently available in the restaurant at any time of day, and it’ll soon be available for delivery as well on Uber Eats.
Tadhana
Price: $4 to $21
When:
Wednesdays: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursdays to Fridays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: 4 ave Somerville, Montreal, QC