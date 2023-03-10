flair airlines

Flair Airlines Has Flights From Montreal To Vancouver For $89 This Spring

The airline also dropped its new 2023/24 schedule.

A Flair Airlines planes, Right: An aerial view of Vancouver.

If you're looking for an affordable way to explore Canada's west coast, Flair Airlines has got you covered. The airline currently has one-way flights from Montreal to Vancouver for as low as $89 this spring.

If you've always wanted to feast your eyes on the Capilano Suspension Bridge, English Bay beach or dive into a platter of Van City sushi, then now just might be the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Flair has $89 seats available to book from April 18 to 21 and April 25 to 28, 2023 — meaning you can witness Vancouver's spring bloom up close and personal.

The fare is part of the bare bundle, which only permits passengers to bring aboard a personal item weighing no more than seven kilograms. If you were hoping to pack on the heavier side, then don't fret. Flair has basic and big bundle add-on packages that allow you to bring a personal item, carry-on baggage, and even checked luggage for an additional fee.

If you'd prefer to witness Vancouver's beauty during the wintry months, then Flair released its winter 2023/24 schedule with flights from Montreal to Vancouver for only $59.

Various flights throughout the months of November and December 2023 as well as January and February 2024 all stand at $59, with one flight departing Montreal for Vancouver on March 27, 2024, for $57. Who doesn't wanna save $2?

So, if you've been itching to step on Vancouver soil, then book away.

Happy travels!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

