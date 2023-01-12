Flair Airlines Is Having A 75% Off Sale & You Can Fly From Montreal To Vancouver For $69
A quick trip to the west coast anyone? ✈️
Montrealers who are looking to save big on out-of-town vacations or book the best deals on early spring travel may want to give Flair Airlines a good look. The ultra-low-cost carrier has launched a 75% off sale for base fares to all destinations until January 12.
That means you could score one-way tickets from Montreal to Vancouver for as low as $69. Cross-country return trips come to under $200.
Sure, you might have to keep your flight dates flexible and pack light to take advantage of the mega-cheap fares, but you can always make that part of the adventure.
In keeping with discount airline practices, you'll have to pay for each and every in-flight amenity. If you opt for the 'bare bundle,' you're allowed one personal item at no added cost. Any carry-on luggage will cost an extra $56 for each leg of the trip.
Other costs include seat selection, which the airline can automatically select for you at $28 per flight. Seats with more legroom go for $51/flight, while those on exit rows are $41/flight. Travellers who don't care too much about where they're sitting, even if it's the back of the plane, can choose the standard $23/flight seating option.
If you plan to take advantage of Flair's sale, don't forget that limited seats are available and the special rate only applies to travel dates from now until mid-February.