government of canada

Canada Issued A Travel Advisory For Parts Of Mexico Due To ‘High Levels Of Violence’

The feds are also warning of "criminal activity and kidnapping."

The flag of Mexico.

The flag of Mexico.

Bryan Busovicki | Dreamstime

The Government of Canada is currently recommending that Canadians avoid non-essential travel to several regions across Mexico due to "high levels of violence and organized crime" following the arrest of a drug cartel leader in Sinaloa.

"There is widespread violence and security operations in Sinaloa State, particularly in Culiacán, Mazatlan, Los Mochis and Guasave since the arrest, on January 5, 2023, of a cartel leader," the Canadian government stated in its most recent travel advisory.

The feds warn of burnings cars, threats to infrastructure, including airports, and exchanges of fire.

Flight schedules have changed due to the ongoing unrest and the Canadian government is urging Canadians to contact their airlines in order to check their flight status prior to going to the airport.

Furthermore, the feds are urging any Canadians in the state of Sinaloa to "limit [their] movements and shelter in place if possible," and to "avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place."

While the government has had advisories in place for several regions across Mexico including Chihuahua, Colima, Durango and Morelos, to name a few, for some time now, the recent arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, has intensified the situation.

For the time being, Canadians are encouraged to monitor local media in Mexico regarding the evolving situation and to follow any and all instructions provided by local authorities.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
