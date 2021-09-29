François Legault's Montreal Home Has Officially Been Sold
Our premier lived in quite the lavish mansion.
It's official — Premier François Legault's Montreal home, which was listed for 4.99 million, has been sold.
This news was confirmed with MTL Blog by real estate agent Joseph Montanaro. The exact amount the premier's house sold for remains confidential for the time being since the deed of sale is still waiting to be signed.
Legault's three-storey Victorian mansion was taken off the market the week of September 20, 2021 — approximately six months after it was put up for sale.
According to Mansion Global, Legault and his wife, Isabelle Brais, have owned this Montreal home for over 20 years.
It's safe to say our premier has been living lavishly in this home with eight bedrooms and five bathrooms.
