This Is The Most Expensive Montreal Condo Sold So Far This Year (PHOTOS)
It has THREE bathrooms and its own private terrasse.
Ever wonder what the rich and famous live like in Montreal? We got a little glimpse thanks to discovering the most expensive Montreal condo sold so far this year.
The breathtaking penthouse located in the Ritz-Carlton was just sold by realtor Joseph Montanaro and it was the highest real estate transaction on the Island of Montreal in 2021.
The property was originally listed at $9,750,000, so it seems like the buyer got a million-dollar deal, as it ended up being sold for $8.5 million, Montanaro confirmed with MTL Blog.
Considering this ultra-lavish two-level residence comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two garages, a private walk-out terrasse, and the prettiest windy stairs I've ever seen, it's safe to say that you get what you pay for.
Not to mention, whoever lives here will never have to worry about getting enough sunlight.
If this doesn't give you the motivation to start saving, I don't know what will...