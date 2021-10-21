Things To Do

ÎLESONIQ Just Dropped The Dates For Its 2022 Festival & They Added A Whole Extra Day

Get ready for 3 straight days of dancing!

Île Soniq Just Dropped The Dates For Its 2022 Festival & They Added A Whole Extra Day
îLESONIQ | Facebook

Sure, it's October. But it's never too early to start thinking about summer — and one of Montreal's favourite festivals, îLESONIQ, just gave us a big reason to get excited.

In a Facebook post announcing festival dates for 2022, îLESONIQ also announced that it was expanding from two days to three days. That means festival-goers get a whole extra day of DJs and dancing this August.

The popular electronic music festival is set to take place at Parc Jean-Drapeau from August 5 to 7, 2022.

Plus, there's also an "îLESONIQ EN VILLE" event scheduled for August 4.

The main edition of îLESONIQ 2021 was postponed by a year so 2022's summer festival will be a long time coming.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web