Frite Alors Is Offering $6 Poutine Just In Time For National Poutine Day (Yes, It's Real)
Any excuse to indulge in gravy-drenched fries and squeaky cheese!
It's National Poutine Day when the rest of Canada gets to enjoy what Quebecers know is the best comfort food year-round! It just so happens that this year's celebration of fries, gravy, and cheese curds falls during a Frite Alors promotion, offering a $6 classic poutine through Thursday (April 14).
As if we needed another reason to indulge in the greasy staple.
Poutine is a favoured dish across Canada. It emerged in the late 1950s in rural central Quebec, though its exact source remains a mystery. There are several claims about its invention, the most popular being that poutine first came from Le Lutin qui rit restaurant Warwick.
Even the origin of the name isn't fully confirmed. Some believe the word poutine come from 'pudding,' based on its consistency, but a more popular belief is that it's from a Quebecois slang word meaning "mess."
A Statista survey found that 30% of Canadian respondents voted for poutine as the official national food.
It has even spread outside the country with over 500 restaurants in 30 countries making the food on World Poutine Day, which falls in July. Because there are no shortage of foodies ready to jump on the gravy (fries) train.