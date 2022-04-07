This Montreal Restaurant Has A 15 Pound Poutine Called ‘The Heart Attack’ & It Costs $100
Do you think you and your crew could finish this poutine?
When it comes to poutine, Quebec's most prized food, there's no denying just how satisfying this delish meal is, amirite? — I mean there's a whole Poutine Week festival dedicated to the dish.
From the French fries, cheese curds, all the way down to the gravy, it's pure perfection, but what if we told you there's one poutine out there that reigns supreme? Well, there is.
"The Heart Attack" is served at Montreal's very own Poutineville, and blows all other poutines out of the park when it comes to its size, weight, and cost!
While the classic three-ingredient poutine always delivers, Poutineville's masterpiece combines a whopping 14 ingredients to create what can only be described as quite literally, a heart attack.
The Montreal restaurant mixes their home fries with fresh cheese curds, mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, hot dogs, ground beef, ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and of course, gravy to create what's known as the "biggest poutine in town," says Poutineville.
This "Heart Attack" dish weighs a total of 15 pounds and costs $100.
In theme with its name, the poutine comes in a giant bowl and is served by a waiter wearing a Poutineville lab coat embellished with a Red Cross sign.
The poutine is quite popular, so much that it even made it in a "Worth It" Buzzfeed video featuring Andrew and Steven.
Now, this is totally a poutine dish you can try and tackle yourself, and while it might be nearly impossible, it's safe to say you'd have leftovers for the whole week.
If you aren't too keen on devouring this poutine yourself, then it's probably best if you grabbed a few friends and went to town on "The Heart Attack" together. Even then, it'd perhaps be too much. However, there's really only one way to find out.
"The Heart Attack" Poutine
The Heart Attack #Poutine - Over 15 pounds ($100) @PoutineVille #poutineville #pvtoronto #pvannex #teampvpic.twitter.com/vojUm5zQMn— Stella\u2b50 (@Stella\u2b50) 1407886636
Price: $100
Address: See website for multiple locations