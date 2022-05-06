Gas Prices In Montreal Hit $2/Litre & Could Rise Higher Still
You may want to fill your tank asap ⛽
Montreal area motorists will have to shell out more at the pumps on Friday, and likely into the weekend. High demand for gas, coupled with lower supply due to slowed pandemic production, has fueled a $2/litre price hike at many stations in the city and across the province.
Some experts predict a 5-cent overnight jump is just the start of a long-term trend that will surge in the coming weeks.
Price monitoring site Gas Wizard forecasts the average litre of gas will creep up another cent to around $2.03 by Saturday. That means it may be worth filling your tank now, especially if you see any stations offering prices near $1.97/litre.
Of course, some Montrealers are simply opting for alternate modes of transportation instead.
Avec l\u2019essence \u00e0 plus de 2$ le litre ce matin, bien content d\u2019avoir opt\u00e9 pour le BIXI \u00e9lectrique pour me rendre au caucus de @projetmontreal!\n@BIXImontreal #polmtlpic.twitter.com/o2Gax0Vhx1— Sylvain Ouellet (@Sylvain Ouellet) 1651840571
Gas production hasn't caught up to pre-pandemic levels. While the market has since come roaring back with more drivers back on the road returning to work, producers are able to charge more for oil. Gas retailers in the province are also able to set pump prices at their leisure.
This year's OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) annual report on the global state of the industry projected world oil demand would rise by 4.15 million barrels per day in 2022. World prices that are already at a seven-year high will also rise accordingly.