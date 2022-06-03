Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
gas prices

Gas Prices In Montreal Should Rise This Weekend — Here's Where You Can Fill Up For Less

The price per litre is up over 10 cents compared to a week ago.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
A person walks near a Petro-Canada gas station.​

A person walks near a Petro-Canada gas station.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Gasoline hit an average of $2.15 per litre on Friday with costs expected to rise further over the weekend. Motorists could see gas stations pump up their prices to $2.18 per litre within the next 24 hours rounding out a 10-cent jump compared to one week ago.

CAA-Quebec recommends that drivers fill up before prices rise further, citing a 4-cent difference between the current average per litre ($2.14) and the realistic average for the province ($2.18).

The cheapest spots on Friday are spread across the city with the Costco in Anjou offering the lowest price at $2.04 per litre, according to Gas Buddy. In a close second, with $2.06 per litre, is an Esso in Rivière-des-Prairies.

An Ultramar in Ahuntsic is reportedly selling gas at $2.07 per litre, while a Petro-Canada nearby was marked around $2.09 per litre. A Shell station in Mercier has prices set at $2.10 per litre of unleaded.

An Ultramar in Lachine and Shell in Laval are both going for $2.10 per litre. Just off-island, a St-Laurent Shell has gas for $2.05 per litre.

Meanwhile, many experts are predicting that prices will continue to rise over the summer, as demand rises during the summer months.

The rest of the country is facing a similar upward trend with Toronto at $2.08 per litre on Friday and Vancouver at a whopping $2.31 per litre. Price monitor Gas Wizard predicts both cities will likely see costs rise by at least three cents per litre in the coming days.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...