Gas Prices In Montreal Should Rise This Weekend — Here's Where You Can Fill Up For Less
The price per litre is up over 10 cents compared to a week ago.
Gasoline hit an average of $2.15 per litre on Friday with costs expected to rise further over the weekend. Motorists could see gas stations pump up their prices to $2.18 per litre within the next 24 hours rounding out a 10-cent jump compared to one week ago.
CAA-Quebec recommends that drivers fill up before prices rise further, citing a 4-cent difference between the current average per litre ($2.14) and the realistic average for the province ($2.18).
The cheapest spots on Friday are spread across the city with the Costco in Anjou offering the lowest price at $2.04 per litre, according to Gas Buddy. In a close second, with $2.06 per litre, is an Esso in Rivière-des-Prairies.
An Ultramar in Ahuntsic is reportedly selling gas at $2.07 per litre, while a Petro-Canada nearby was marked around $2.09 per litre. A Shell station in Mercier has prices set at $2.10 per litre of unleaded.
An Ultramar in Lachine and Shell in Laval are both going for $2.10 per litre. Just off-island, a St-Laurent Shell has gas for $2.05 per litre.
Meanwhile, many experts are predicting that prices will continue to rise over the summer, as demand rises during the summer months.
\u201cGasoline tends to blaze its own trail as demand for gasoline surges in summers. Refinery utilization numbers from May to September are important to watch, especially now when gasoline crude to rack (refined price) spreads are at a historical $55 US\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1654206023
The rest of the country is facing a similar upward trend with Toronto at $2.08 per litre on Friday and Vancouver at a whopping $2.31 per litre. Price monitor Gas Wizard predicts both cities will likely see costs rise by at least three cents per litre in the coming days.