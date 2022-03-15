Trending Topics

I Tried Modavie's 3 Courses For Happening Gourmand & It’s A LOT Of Food For $39 (VIDEO)

Happening Gourmand is on until April 3!

Woman at Modavie restaurant, right: picture of chicken on plate.

Alanna Moore | MTL Blog

There is simply no denying that food tastes a little better when you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for it — that's what makes Montreal's Happening Gourmand festival so great.

During this month-long food fest, happening until April 3, one gets to experience amazing Montreal restaurants with special table d'hôte brunch and dinner menus at a reduced price.

Prices range from $29-$39 for 3-course dinners and start at $19 for brunch, and MTL Blog wanted to find out just how much food one actually gets served during Happening Gourmand.

So, I got the chance to try one of the 11 participating restaurants, Modavie, which has the $39 3-course option.

And honestly, it's a substantial amount of food for such a stellar price.

To start off, we had the arugula salad, which is made with radicchio, grapes, figs, glazed nuts, champagne and honey vinaigrette and simply delicious. Also, for an entry salad, it was pretty massive.

Then, for the main courses, we tried two options: the chicken supreme stuffed with fig and the pork tenderloin in a mushroom and maple crust, both of which tasted like perfect home-cooked meals.

Finally, we ended our meals by trying the sorbet and the chocolate brownie with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream. You're going to want to try the brownie, I promise. Modavie is also offering a $19 brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays during Happening Gourmand.

You can find the full menu on the restaurant's website.

This spot has live jazz every night of the week, so the ambiance is always guaranteed to be lovely.

Here's the full list of the participating restaurants for Happening Gourmand:

  • Brasserie 701
  • Bevo Bar and Pizzeria
  • Kyo Bar Japonais
  • Maggie Oakes
  • Méchant Boeuf
  • Modavie
  • NELLi
  • Pincette
  • Taverne Gaspar
  • Jacopo
  • Vieux-Port Steakhouse
You have until April 3 to make the most of these reduced-priced menus!

Happening Gourmand

When: March 10-April 3, 2022

Where: 11 participating restaurants in Old Montreal

Website

