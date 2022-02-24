Trending Topics

11 Montreal Restaurants Will Offer 3-Course Meals For Under $40 During Happening Gourmand

Plus brunch dishes and bottomless mimosas starting at $19 on weekends. 😍

Staff Writer
Montreal restaurant tables with people dining during Happening Gourmand.
Courtesy of Happening Gourmand

Indoor dining in Quebec is back in action and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Thanks to the loosening of restrictions, Happening Gourmand, Montreal's much-anticipated food festival is back for the first time since 2020.

During this month-long food fest, taking place from March 10 to April 3, one gets to experience amazing Montreal restaurants with special table d'hôte brunch and dinner menus at a reduced price. So you get all the great gastronomical benefits but for a lower price.

Hard to say no to, eh?

Montreal restaurant table with people dining during Happening Gourmand.Courtesy of Happening Gourmand

This year, the following 11 Old Montreal restaurants are participating in Happening Gourmand:

  • Brasserie 701
  • Bevo Bar and Pizzeria
  • Kyo Bar Japonais
  • Maggie Oakes
  • Méchant Boeuf
  • Modavie
  • NELLi
  • Pincette
  • Taverne Gaspar
  • Jacopo
  • Vieux-Port Steakhouse
As far as prices go, each of these restaurants "will all be showcasing their own cooking style with 3-course table d’hôte dinner menus at $29, $35, or $39." So, you'll be able to get quite the bang for your buck.
And as if that wasn't exciting enough, this food festival is also offering a weekend brunch menu, with most of the restaurants offering brunch dishes and bottomless mimosas starting at $19, which will be available on Saturdays and Sundays.
The list of restaurants participating in Happening Gourmand ranges from lobster bars to sushi spots to steakhouses. Basically, no matter who you'd like to take with you on a date during this time, you're sure to find a restaurant that piques their interest. Plus, you'll get a substantial amount of food for a reasonable price.

Happening Gourmand

Montreal restaurant table with people dining during Happening Gourmand.

Courtesy of Happening Gourmand

When: March 10-April 3, 2022

Where: 11 participating restaurants in Old Montreal

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

