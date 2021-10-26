An Old Montreal Restaurant Was Ranked One Of The Most Haunted Places In Canada
Ontario was ranked the spookiest province in Canada and it's not because of the people.
Old Montreal restaurant L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel is one of the most haunted places in Canada, according to a very scientific study by Casino en ligne.
The restaurant came in fifth place nationally with its reports of a little girl from the 19th century, among other ghosts haunting the halls.
As one of the oldest buildings in the country, L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel has witnessed plenty. And with such a long history, there are bound to be some ghosts, right?
Built in 1668 by a French soldier, the building has had many tenants but has predominantly served as a place for folks to eat, drink and spend the night. It was in fact the first auberge in Canada to receive a liquor license way back in 1754, according to its website.
These days, L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel is an upscale restaurant, bar and banquet venue.
The Gibraltar Point Lighthouse in Ontario was found to be the most haunted place in Canada. The Charles Carnell Hospital in Edmonton, an abandoned railroad in rural Saskatchewan, and Waterfront Station in Vancouver rounded out the top five.
As for the spookiest provinces, Casino en ligne put Ontario at the top of the list with 23 haunted locations. It's followed by Alberta (15), Saskatchewan (12), British Columbia (11) and Quebec (10).