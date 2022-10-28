I Tried Spicebros 'MTL Blog Roll' On UberEats & It Was Fire, Bro (Literally)
Did y'all know we had our very own Frankie roll at Spicebros?
Spicebros x MTL Blog...who woulda thought? Well, on a night when I was craving some Indian and scrolled upon one of my fave spots, I was pretty stunned when I noticed they had an "MTL Blog Roll" on the menu and obvi I had to try it out.
I reached out to Spicebros just to make sure I wasn't seeing things and turns out, the Frankie roll is totally inspired by us. "Since Spicebros is a brand born in Montreal, we wanted to name one of our rolls after it," the restaurant told MTL Blog.
The Frankie roll is made up of butter chicken poutine on garlic naan topped with pickled onions and scorpion sauce, and while I've enjoyed their butter chicken poutine many times before, having it rolled up with some added love took things to the next level.
The roll runs for $13, which ain't too shabby for something that was hella filling and even more fire.
While I was a bit worried when it came to giving Spicebros scorpion sauce a go, since I thought it might overpower all the other flavours, it actually complemented them rather well.
The first bite was all it really took for me to want another, and another and well...another.
From the iconic butter sauce, spiced potatoes and cheese curds matched with the tangy, sweet and crunchy taste of the pickled onions — I was in love. Albeit when you're dealing with a wrap as packed as the MTL Blog roll, things will get a lil soggy and messy, but it certainly didn't take away from the experience.
Sorry, Le Sloppy Trio and Tandoori Chicken Frankie, but I've got a new fave menu item at Spicebros now.