Montreal’s Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce Has A Totally Secret Menu & Here’s How To Find It
It's not so secret anymore!
Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce has been serving Montrealers since the burger joint first opened back in 2015. With some pretty stellar menu items ranging from mouthwatering burgers, a bangin' brunch and some delish starters including fried cheese curds, sexy tots and a purgatory pretzel, Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce knows what they're doing. But do you?
Turns out the Montreal-based restaurant chain has a totally secret menu hidden and tucked away so that you'd never even think to check. Located on the flip side of the very first page of the menu are eight unique items just waiting to appease your tastebuds.
To start, Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce offers animal-style fries ($9) made with American cheese, caramelized onions, and special sauce — shall we say a burst of In-N-Out flavour.
If you're feeling like some French fries but wanna up the ante, the Dios Mio Poutine ($22) is your best bet. Watch out La Banquise because this explosive dish is made up of house fries, cheese curds, house gravy, six ounces of ground beef, salsa, sour cream, avocado and armageddon hot sauce.
Wondering what other secret menu items you can get your hands on? We've got you covered:
Adam's Grilled Cheese ($14)
Challah bread, American and swiss cheese, 3 oz of freshly ground beef, grilled beef salami, pickles and bbq sauce.
Eve's Mac N' Cheese Grilled Cheese ($15)
Notre Boeuf De Grace mac n' cheese in a grilled cheese sandwich.
El Tauro Dog ($15)
Veggie dog, grilled pineapple, grilled cheese curds, pickle, fried banana peppers, spicy mayo and honey mustard.
Kicked Up Fish Burger ($17)
Sriracha battered cod, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, hot banana peppers and lemon aïoli.
Mother Of All Burgers ($19)
6 oz beef patty, bacon, avocado, sweet potato fries and spicy mayo.
Sweet Chili Wings ($25)
12 wings tossed in sweet chili heat sauce.
Every dish (apart from the animal-style fries and poutine) is served with a side of fries.
So, will you be giving these secret menu items a try?