6 Montreal Restaurants Where You Can Get A 3-Course Meal For $35 Next Month
It's all during Montreal's restaurant week. 🍽️
Who's hungry? Montreal's restaurant week is around the corner, featuring more than 110 popular restaurants that will offer table d’hôte dinner menus at great fixed prices from November 3 to 13.
Foodies in the 514 can enjoy some gourmet meals without breaking the bank, but it can be tricky to decide where to to eat as the list of participating restaurants is extensive.
Let's make your life easier with this list of eateries serving fixed menus for only $35. From classic North American pub grub to ramen and poke, you'll find hearty menus representing a diversity of cuisines. Bon appétit!
Brasseur de Montréal
Where: 1485, rue Ottawa
Types of cuisine: Quebec
What You'll Eat: In the heart of Griffintown, you'll be able to pair some refreshing local beers with daring comfort food, starting with some snails with blue cheese or shrimp with avocado in the first service. As mains, the beloved brewpub will serve its famous flank steak, a bison burger or roasted salmon.
Le Saint-Houblon (3 locations)
Where:
- Saint-Denis: 1567, rue Saint-Denis
- Côte-des-Neiges: 5414, avenue Gatineau
- Little Italy: 6700, boulevard Saint-Laurent
Types of cuisine: North America
What You'll Eat: All three locations will serve the same menu, including a vegan bowl option, a salmon tartare or ribs for meat lovers. You can whet your appetite with some hummus or rillettes, and crown it all with a piece of almond cake.
Tsukuyomi Ramen
Where: 1242, rue Bishop
Types of cuisine: Asian
What You'll Eat: It goes without saying that you'll be slurping noodles! In addition to delicious vegan or meaty ramen, you can treat yourself to some takoyaki or fried calamari, and start off your dinner with either buri carpaccio or goma salmon.
BEVO Bar + Pizzeria
Where: 410, rue Saint-Vincent
Types of cuisine: Italian
What You'll Eat: If you're hoping to eat some Italian classics without breaking the piggy bank, this one is for you. Expect to eat insulate verde, gnocchi pomodoro or a margarita pizza with tiramisu for dessert. For an extra fee, you can upgrade your meal with a mushroom risotto with braised veal or a pepperoni and grilled peppers pizza.
Venice
Where: 440, rue Saint-François-Xavier
Types of cuisine: Poke and salad
What You'll Eat: With its bright California summer vibe, Venice will offer a menu that features pokes, tacos, a Thai soup, a pizza, a brownie and a cheesecake.
Pullman
Where: 3424, avenue du Parc
Types of cuisine: North American
What You'll Eat: We love the originality of this menu, which includes parsnip bhajis, venison with mini burgers, and grilled cheese with truffle oil. You'll have three mouth-watering options for each service.