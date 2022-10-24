Search on MTL Blog

restaurant montreal

6 Montreal Restaurants Where You Can Get A 3-Course Meal For $35 Next Month

It's all during Montreal's restaurant week. 🍽️

BEVO Bar + Pizzeria pizza. Right: Tsukuyomi Ramen ramen.

Who's hungry? Montreal's restaurant week is around the corner, featuring more than 110 popular restaurants that will offer table d’hôte dinner menus at great fixed prices from November 3 to 13.

Foodies in the 514 can enjoy some gourmet meals without breaking the bank, but it can be tricky to decide where to to eat as the list of participating restaurants is extensive.

Let's make your life easier with this list of eateries serving fixed menus for only $35. From classic North American pub grub to ramen and poke, you'll find hearty menus representing a diversity of cuisines. Bon appétit!

Brasseur de Montréal

Where: 1485, rue Ottawa

Types of cuisine: Quebec

What You'll Eat: In the heart of Griffintown, you'll be able to pair some refreshing local beers with daring comfort food, starting with some snails with blue cheese or shrimp with avocado in the first service. As mains, the beloved brewpub will serve its famous flank steak, a bison burger or roasted salmon.

Le Saint-Houblon (3 locations)

Where:

  • Saint-Denis: 1567, rue Saint-Denis
  • Côte-des-Neiges: 5414, avenue Gatineau
  • Little Italy: 6700, boulevard Saint-Laurent

Types of cuisine: North America

What You'll Eat: All three locations will serve the same menu, including a vegan bowl option, a salmon tartare or ribs for meat lovers. You can whet your appetite with some hummus or rillettes, and crown it all with a piece of almond cake.

Tsukuyomi Ramen

Where: 1242, rue Bishop

Types of cuisine: Asian

What You'll Eat: It goes without saying that you'll be slurping noodles! In addition to delicious vegan or meaty ramen, you can treat yourself to some takoyaki or fried calamari, and start off your dinner with either buri carpaccio or goma salmon.

BEVO Bar + Pizzeria

Where: 410, rue Saint-Vincent

Types of cuisine: Italian

What You'll Eat: If you're hoping to eat some Italian classics without breaking the piggy bank, this one is for you. Expect to eat insulate verde, gnocchi pomodoro or a margarita pizza with tiramisu for dessert. For an extra fee, you can upgrade your meal with a mushroom risotto with braised veal or a pepperoni and grilled peppers pizza.

Venice

Where: 440, rue Saint-François-Xavier

Types of cuisine: Poke and salad

What You'll Eat: With its bright California summer vibe, Venice will offer a menu that features pokes, tacos, a Thai soup, a pizza, a brownie and a cheesecake.

Pullman

Where: 3424, avenue du Parc

Types of cuisine: North American

What You'll Eat: We love the originality of this menu, which includes parsnip bhajis, venison with mini burgers, and grilled cheese with truffle oil. You'll have three mouth-watering options for each service.

