I ​Went To See Montreal's Ring Light Up For The First Time & It Was Magical (PHOTO & VIDEO)

I said yes to the ring! ⭕✨
Happy 60th birthday to Place Ville-Marie and welcome to The Ring! Last night's spectacle at Montreal's newest landmark was full of surprises.
Hundreds of Montrealers gathered to watch musical artists Ariane Mofat, Sarahmée and DJ CRi perform below the luminous installation designed by Claude Cormier et Associés. The first two joined forces to sing some moving hymns to our beloved city, followed by some electronic music to rouse the crowd.
Next, acrobats quite literally took to the skies in a surprise performance. Organizers kept the secret until 48 hours before the event, when they posted footage of the circus performers rehearsing.
And what a show they put on! From the aerialists and countless pieces of confetti floating down from the tops of skyscrapers to the dancers on bending stilts swooping in like angels with their long white dresses — the whole experience was a treat.
I have to give a special mention to the Cyr wheel performers mimicking perfectly the much bigger circle, as well as the illusion of a "flying" piano right in the center of the giant artwork.
Shortly after its unveiling back in June, Montreal's big ring received a wave of criticism. Some compared it to a stargate or a giant sex toy.
Surely, the controversial art installation earned its place in the hearts of Montrealers who attended its first illumination.
The enormous 50,000-pound stainless steel installation is not set to glow in the dark every evening, a soft nightlight in the heart of Montreal.
