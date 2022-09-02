Montreal's Giant Ring Will Light Up For The First Time This Month & You Can Watch It Happen
Who knew it could do that? 😲
It turned out the massive ring sculpture downtown is not a stargate, nor a massive sex toy, but a gigantic luminous display that will light up for the first time ever on September 14 at 7.30 p.m.
To celebrate the 60th birthday of Place Ville-Marie, the stainless steel tube measuring 30 metres in diameter and representing "a gateway to the city centre" will finally feature soft lighting as first announced in April by Place Ville-Marie owner Ivanhoé Cambridge.
For the occasion, Ariane Mofat, Sarahmée and DJ CRi will be performing below the huge art installation designed by Claude Cormier et Associés, at the Esplanade PVM.
As a reminder, Cormier is the artist behind the "rainbow balls" that for years hung over rue Sainte-Catherine in Montreal's Village.
His more recent gigantic ring came as an attempt to make downtown an appealing destination again for tourists and local workers after two years of remote work and closures related to the pandemic.
The artwork, which weighs more than 23,000 kilograms (50,000 pounds), is the result of almost two years of collaboration by a multidisciplinary team.
Financial support for the big ring comes in part from Tourisme Montréal and the Government of Quebec's "I love working downtown" campaign.
L'Anneau s'illumine
Cost: Free
When: September 14 at 7:30 p.m. In case of rain the event will be postponed to September 16.
Where: Esplanade PVM, Place Ville-Marie