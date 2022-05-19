If You're Obsessed With Delicious Fried Chicken, This Montreal Restaurant Knows What's Up
All of the crispy, tender goodness you could ever want.
There's something magical about that first bite of perfectly fried chicken — the crunch, the tenderness, the flavour — when done right, it’s an unforgettable moment.
If that sentiment rings true to you, you'll love what Olivia's Authentic Chicken is serving up.
They've carefully crafted their Korean-inspired recipe, using only locally sourced chicken and a blend of flour and spices. Each batch is made to order, so you can count on generous portions of crispy goodness every time you hit them up.
Having first opened their doors at the height of the pandemic, Olivia's Authentic Chicken thrived in Montreal as a takeout option in NDG. As a testament to their success, they’ve since expanded to locations in Brossard, downtown Montreal and Longueuil – with plans to open up more restaurants in and around the city by the end of the year.
So very soon, you’ll have the chance to enjoy a luxury fast-casual dining experience almost anywhere you are in the city.
Among the restaurant's menu items, you can dig into the delicious fried chicken in a burger, wrap or even topped on their signature poutine with house-made spicy gravy. If you're dining with a couple of your favourite people, their shareable boxes are a convenient option.
And no meal is complete without a tasty side dish, so don't forget to try their coleslaw, macaroni salad, potato salad and fries — they're the perfect complement to any fried-chicken fare. Plus, their large portions will leave you feeling fully satisfied.
They also offer nine dipping sauces made in house, with everything from barbecue or ranch to garlic soya or spicy honey, so you can choose your own route to flavour town.
Then, wash your meal down with one of their fizzy refreshers, made in house with real lime, lemon, orange or grapefruit.
Their batter is actually a secret family recipe, masterfully created for a light and crispy finish — with no milk, eggs, butter, lard or buttermilk added.
They've set seriously high standards for their chicken. Their chicken strips are carefully chosen, battered and breaded to perfection, so you can count on having some satisfied taste buds.
Each piece gets consistently checked to ensure the right temperature is reached for the juiciest fried chicken of your dreams.
Keep an eye out for their upcoming new dishes, including vegan and gluten-free options.
Aside from offering customers a super tasty menu, Olivia's Authentic Chicken donates their daily leftovers to help those in need across Montreal as part of their community engagement initiative, which also includes sponsoring and volunteering — how awesome is that?
And they do it all while looking cute as heck, with colourful restaurant interiors and downright adorable packaging for each menu item.
They currently have restaurants in NDG, Longueuil, Brossard and downtown Montreal, with six new locations opening in Boisbriand, Côte-des-Neiges, Delson, Fairview, Châteauguay and Sainte-Dorothée.
Because you might as well fuel your newfound Olivia's Authentic Chicken addiction at a restaurant closest to you, right?
Olivia's Authentic Chicken
Price: 💸
Current locations:
- NDG: 6563, av. Somerled, Montreal, QC
- Longueuil: 1463A, ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC
- Brossard: 20-9380, boul. Leduc, Brossard, QC
- Downtown: 1396, boul. Maisonneuve O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving crispy, mouthwatering fried chicken made with high-quality ingredients, their secret family recipe is a must try.
To learn more about Olivia's Authentic Chicken, check out their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.