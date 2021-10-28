Igloofest Is Officially Coming Back In 2022
The festival is hosting Thursday Hip-Hop Nights this winter!
Get your snowsuits ready! The iconic winter festival Igloofest confirmed that it'll be back in action in 2022 — and better than ever.
"How do we make a festival of this magnitude even more legendary? Easy! By inviting true music royalty. So get ready to bust a move with some of the planet's finest during this year's Thursday Hip-Hop Nights," the festival wrote.
After the in-person concerts were cancelled during winter 2021, we can all get excited to know that we'll finally get to boogie in the cold again soon.
The festival will be taking place from January 13 to February 5, 2022, in the Old Port of Montreal.
Tickets aren't on sale just yet, but you can sign up for the presale on Igloofest's website.
