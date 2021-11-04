Igloofest Just Released Its Official 2022 Lineup
Diplo, Gunna, High Klassified, Ben Böhmer, and more!
After Montrealers had to miss out on their favourite freezing festival during winter 2021, Igloofest is preparing to come back bigger than ever — and the recently released lineup proves it.
The iconic music festival is taking place every weekend from January 13 to February 5, 2022.
The people behind Igloofest seem just as excited as us about its return.
"Over four weekends, this abominable snow gang invites all Igloosapiens to enter its den in the heart of Montreal's Old Port to celebrate their 15th anniversary—the perfect opportunity to unleash all that pent-up energy to electro and hip-hop beats. It's the hottest party in town featuring the famous Igloofest yetis," a press release reads.
And just take a look at all those artists making their way to Montreal this winter. Diplo? Gunna? High Klassified? Ben Böhmer? It's bound to be one heck of a festival.
General tickets go on sale Friday, November 5 at 11 a.m. — don't miss out! You can also already purchase an Igloopass for $170 plus tax, which gives you access to all the festival's shows.
Igloofest 2022
Where: Old Port of Montreal
When: Every weekend from January 13 to February 5, 2022
