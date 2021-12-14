Igloofest Is Launching Its First-Ever Quebec City Edition & Kaytranada Is Headlining
Looks like we're going to be extra cold this year. Not only is Igloofest making its grand return to Montreal after a pandemic-related hiatus, but festival organizers also announced the launch of its first-ever edition Quebec City in March 2022.
The lineup for the three-day dance party in the capital includes DJs and bands including KAYTRANADA, Lou Phelps, LOU FRE$H, Rossy, Deathpact, Zeds Dead, gardenstate, Sinca and Above & Beyond.
Igloofest Quebec City will go down at the Place Jean-Béliveau. And though it'll be far removed from the Montreal party atmosphere, organizers say to expect much of the same cool electric vibe, including that famous icy decor and funky stage design.
"Igloofest is back in a big way for its 15th anniversary, and we're celebrating the occasion by holding Igloofest in its original format in Québec City for the first time," Pascal Lefebvre, co-founder and CEO of Multicolore, an Igloofest partner, said in a statement.
"We are animated by our creative collaborations and we are thrilled that they make it possible for us to kick off our Québec City edition with such a strong program. It will be three nights to remember for fans of winter, music and unconventional experiences."
The festival will take place on March 16, 18 and 19, 2022.
Three-day passes are on sale now starting at $84. Single-night tickets will go on sale on December 16 and start at $30 each.
Igloofest Montréal will also once again take over the Old Port from January 13 to February 5, 2022.
First-Ever Igloofest Québec
Price:
- $84+ for all three days
- $30+ for a single-day pass
Where: Place Jean-Béliveau, Quebec City
When: March 16, 18 and 19, 2022
Why You Need To Go: If 12 nights of Igloofest in Montreal weren't enough, you can head over to Quebec City to help stir the otherwise sleepy national capital with three days of electronic music.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
