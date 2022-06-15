IKEA Canada Has Launched A Quebec Moving Day Campaign & It's 'Fryken' Funny (PHOTOS)

An IKEA billboard reads "C'est laid en 'Tårbäk' ce prélart-là" (That linoleum is ugly AF). Right: An IKEA flyer with an 'Askvoll' bed frame and a 'Fryken' box set, with one square that reads "My 'Askvoll' roommate broke the bed frame," and "We've got so much 'Fryken' stuff."