Montreal Weather This July 1 Will Make Moving Day A Tough One
As if moving wasn't hard enough! 😓
July 1 is fast approaching, and while that means Canada Day festivities for most of the country — it's also officially unofficial moving day here in la belle province.la belle province.
Although moving is a hassle to begin with, it seems likely Montreal weather will make things a smidge harder for you this upcoming Friday — which is perhaps consistent with the less-than-agreeable forecasts for all of July.
According to The Weather Network, severe thunderstorms, hail and strong gusts of wind are set to hit the province as of Wednesday, including Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Quebec City, La Tuque, Saguenay, Rimouski, and of course, Montreal.
Although Thursday is lining up to be a stunning day for Montreal, that will change quickly as a "risk of a thunderstorm" is in the forecast for Friday.
With rain making moving more difficult to begin with, you'll also have the sweltering heat to worry about. The Weather Network is calling for a high of 29 C on July 1 with a Humidex of 34.
Rain and humidity? Talk about the perfect moving day combo … I mean, who doesn't love packing up and moving in that sticky hot-style weather?
As for the weekend weather, Montrealers will be able to enjoy "mainly sunny" forecasts with Saturday reaching a high of 25 C (Humidex 27) and Sunday reaching a high of 24 degrees.
So, while moving day will be a doozy, you'll have a stellar weekend weather-wise to get things organized and even take in a bit of sun while you're at it.
