An IKEA Canada Data Breach Exposed The Personal Information of 95K Customers
The company is still fitting together how and why it happened.
Furniture retailer IKEA Canada is picking up the pieces after a data breach that has affected around 95,000 customers. The company reported that shoppers' personal data showed up in a generic search by a store employee between March 1 and March 3.
"We can confirm that no financial or banking information was accessed," said IKEA Canada spokesperson Kristin Newbigging.
"We have reviewed and updated internal processes to prevent such incidents in the future," she said.
The Swedish furnishing giant has also notified Canada's Office of the Privacy Commissioner about the incident, as well as the customers whose information may have been exposed.
"It’s important to know that IKEA will never reach out to you to ask for credit card information, and we recommend reporting any suspicious activity to your local authorities," said Newbigging.
While no action is required by customers to further protect their data, she advised staying vigilant and invited anyone who has questions to contact the company at privacy@ikeaservice.ca.
So far there's no clear motive behind the incident.