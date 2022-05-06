Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
ikea canada

An IKEA Canada Data Breach Exposed The Personal Information of 95K Customers

The company is still fitting together how and why it happened.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
Large yellow letters spell out 'IKEA' on the side of a bright blue building foregrounded by evergreen trees.

Large yellow letters spell out 'IKEA' on the side of a bright blue building foregrounded by evergreen trees.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Furniture retailer IKEA Canada is picking up the pieces after a data breach that has affected around 95,000 customers. The company reported that shoppers' personal data showed up in a generic search by a store employee between March 1 and March 3.

"We can confirm that no financial or banking information was accessed," said IKEA Canada spokesperson Kristin Newbigging.

"We have reviewed and updated internal processes to prevent such incidents in the future," she said.

The Swedish furnishing giant has also notified Canada's Office of the Privacy Commissioner about the incident, as well as the customers whose information may have been exposed.

"It’s important to know that IKEA will never reach out to you to ask for credit card information, and we recommend reporting any suspicious activity to your local authorities," said Newbigging.

While no action is required by customers to further protect their data, she advised staying vigilant and invited anyone who has questions to contact the company at privacy@ikeaservice.ca.

So far there's no clear motive behind the incident.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...