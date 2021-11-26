Avril Lavigne Is Coming To Laval & Don't Act Like You Don't Know Every Word To 'Sk8er Boi'
Relive your early 2000s pop-punk days at this concert.
Canada's own pop-punk queen, Avril Lavigne, is coming to the Montreal area in the new year — which, as a reminder, is 2022 and not 2002 despite how this concert may make you feel. This show is actually happening right in time for the 20th anniversary of Lavigne's debut hit album, Let Go.
Lavigne plans to play at Place Bell in Laval on May 7 as part of her Bite Me Canada 2022 tour — her first Canadian tour in over 10 years, according to an evenko press release. And she's bringing special guests grandson and Mod Sun along with her.
HEY YOU!\n@AvrilLavigne d\u00e9bute sa tourn\u00e9e 'Bite Me' en 2022 avec @grandson et @MODSUN\n Laval, @Place_Bell - 7 mai 2022 \n Moncton, @AvenirCentre - 3 mai 2022\n Halifax, @ScotiabankCtr - 4 mai 2022\n\n Billets en vente Vendredi 3 d\u00e9c. 10h00!pic.twitter.com/KALYuMf9OL— evenko (@evenko) 1637946108
The tour follows the release of her new single, "Bite Me" with Travis Barker, which Lavigne has described as "an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn't deserve you."
Evenko says she plans to release more music and a new album in 2022.
"I'm so excited to come home and rock out with you Canada! I can't wait to see you in person this Spring!" said Lavigne in a statement.
The Bite Me Canada 2022 is set to stop at 14 cities across the country between May 3 and May 25, 2022. There are performances scheduled from the east coast to the west coast with Laval being the fourth location after Moncton in New Brunswick, Halifax in Nova Scotia, and Quebec City.
Tickets go on sale on December 3 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them on the Place Bell website.
The price of tickets has yet to be revealed but, according to evenko, "$1.00 will be added to each ticket sold to go towards the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people with serious illness or disabilities."
If nothing else, this could be your one chance to belt out the lyrics to "Sk8er Boi" and "Complicated" in a room full of people who get it. #NoJudgement
