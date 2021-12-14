I Got A First Look At 'Imagine Monet,' Montreal's Massive New Immersive Exhibit (PHOTOS)
It feels like stepping right inside the colourful works of Claude Monet.
Remember the breathtaking exhibition Imagine Van Gogh that we Montrealers got the chance to see before the pandemic hit? Well, now, starting on December 15, it's time to experience the works of French painter Claude Monet in the same way!
I got a first look at the new immersive exhibition Imagine Monet, presented by Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, the same team that was behind Imagine Van Gogh and Imagine Picasso. And let me tell you, it's just as impressive.
With the chance to see every stroke of Monet's paintings come to life, the experience you get while seeing this exhibition at Arsenal Contemporary Art is art in itself. Seeing so many paintings at once makes his works look as though they are melting into each other.
As you walk through the massive room, you feel as though you've stepped into each of the paintings you're surrounded by. In other words, you get to walk into Monet's world.
The soothing music along with the calm colours of the artist’s paintings make for a tranquil experience.
It may not be as wildly colourful as Imagine Van Gogh, but that’s strictly due to Monet’s choice of neutral colours versus the ones Dutch post-impressionist used in his art.
Many pieces in the exhibition are of settings Monet painted of Normandy, where he lived and where co-designer Mauger was born, which is why she said she feels such an attachment to his paintings.
All in all, this exhibition gave me an even greater love for Monet's works. Your time surely won't be wasted if you decide to check it out.
'Imagine Monet'
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC
When: December 15, 2021, to February 27, 2022
Price: Starting at $27 for adults
