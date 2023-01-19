Search on MTL Blog

This Italian Restaurant In Griffintown Has A Cozy Winter Wonderland Terrasse

A must-try before the winter is over!

Courtesy of Le Richmond

Looking for a dining experience in Montreal that makes your winter night turn into a unique experience? This unique Italian restaurant in Griffintown will amaze you with not only its sumptuous decor but also its fine dining cuisine.

Le Richmond transformed their terrasse into a winter wonderland which is perfect for a memorable date night or to celebrate a special occasion with your friends and family. The cozy lights and ambiance replicate your favourite winter movie scene while the authentic flavours transport you straight to Italy.

Le Richmond

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 377 Ave Richmond, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: You absolutely need to try their Cognac Flambéed Pasta cooked in front of you in a wheel of Parmesan cheese. It is to die for!

Menu

