Chez Cora Is Having An All-You-Can-Eat Crêpes Festival & It Only Costs $10
Who's hungry?
If you're a lover of crêpes, then you won't wanna miss the all-you-can-eat crêpes festival at Cora restaurants across Canada. The festival officially kicked off on January 16 and will run up until February 12, 2023.
"Whether solo or with friends and family, make it your goal to come and enjoy our deliciously comforting regular crêpes at a very special price," Cora wrote on its website.
So, how much are we talking about for unlimited crêpes? Well, MTL Blog spoke with Chez Cora to get the inside scoop regarding the delish festival.
Guests are able to enjoy endless plain crêpes for only $10. Mhm, you can have as many crêpes drenched in maple syrup for less than a fancy drink at Starbucks.
With the rising cost of well...everything, who wouldn't want to indulge in a scrumptious crêpe-filled meal for only $10?
The festival is available in dining rooms only — so, grab your crew, get a brunch date in the works and get ready to get your crêpe on.
If you want certain substitutions and add-ons, it'll cost you extra. Per Cora's crêpe festival rules, refills will be done one crêpe at a time and they must be consumed on-site. So, no...you can't ask for 25 plain crêpes to go, unfortunately. Additionally, the crêpe festival deal cannot be combined with any other offer.
Bon appétit!
